Paul Stanley, Billy Idol appear in new Workday ‘rock star’ ads

Billy Idol and KISS' Paul Stanley both appear in a new set of "rock star" commercials for the company Workday.

The latest ads — "Carmen The Rock Star" and "Goodnight Rock Stars" — also feature Gwen Stefani and promote Workday's AI agents. They are set to debut during The Masters golf tournament, with coverage airing on ESPN and CBS between April 7 and April 13.

"So you corporate types think you're rock stars?” Idol says in "Carmen The Rock Star." Stanley, in business attire and full KISS makeup, adds, “That's as ridiculous as us being corporate types.” Later Stanley is asked what he did over the weekend, and footage is shown of him breaking a guitar onstage before he replies, “The (usual).”

In “Goodnight Rock Stars," Idol, dressed in slacks and a tie, throws something at a TV screen during a meeting, to which he says, “Sorry, habit.” Stanley has pyro going off as he says goodnight to his co-workers, before adding, “I’ll see you tomorrow.”

This isn't the first time Idol and Stanley have appeared in Workday ads. Both were featured in Workday's Super Bowl ads, which also starred Ozzy Osbourne and Gary Clark Jr.

