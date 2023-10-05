Paul Stanley says KISS’ music is “emotional,” not “intellectual”

KISS will kick off the final leg of their End of the Road tour later this month. While they've always been known for their big theatrical shows, singer Paul Stanley believes they're loved for much more than just the spectacle.

"I always say this: 'a crappy band with a big show is a crappy band,'" he tells Gulf News. "We didn't start as a band with everything. We started as a band making music we listened to." He adds, "And it was never about being a part of a band with make-up and [fireworks] … Our music doesn't need intellectualizing or philosophizing."

While Stanley says there are bands that can play to bigger audiences than they do right now, he doesn’t think those artists will still be bringing it 50 years down the line like they do.

“Our devoted fan base is almost like a tribe. We don’t make art that is intellectual, we make art that’s emotional,” he says, noting, “That’s why people remember their first KISS concert, their first KISS song, and they remember when KISS first came on the radio. It’s a powerful connection.”

The final leg of KISS' End of the Road tour launches October 19 in Cleveland, Ohio. A complete list of dates can be found at kissonline.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.