Paul Stanley talks art ahead of gallery appearances: “Good art is what you like”

Paul Stanley/Wentworth Gallery

By Jill Lances
KISS fans know Paul Stanley can rock out onstage, but music isn’t his only artistic endeavor. Stanley has had a successful art career for years, and he tells ABC Audio it started as an outlet for him when he was going through some hard times.
"I was going through a divorce and my best friend said to me, 'You need to paint,'" he shares. “And I was taken aback because that wasn't something I was expecting to hear, but it somehow resonated with me.”
Stanley describes his art as “very cathartic.” While he’s made millions from his work, he never expected it to be so lucrative. In fact, when he first started out he didn’t think he’d show his pieces to anyone.
“I never could have imagined the kind of success I've had,” he says. “If credibility comes from being a struggling artist, I guess I've given that up.”
Stanley is set to premiere his latest collection with appearances at two Wentworth Gallery locations in Florida: at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood on February 23 and at the Town Center Mall in Boca Raton on February 24.

Included in the collection are some pieces from Stanley's The Other Side exhibit, which debuted last August at The Butler Institute of American Art in Youngstown, Ohio.

Of course, his appearances bring out KISS fans who may have previously thought art wasn't for them, and Stanley is perfectly happy with that.
“I would like to think that I can break down some of those barriers of elitism and snobbism that ultimately intimidate people from experiencing theater or art,” he says. “Good art is what you like. Art is, like everything else, is subjective."

