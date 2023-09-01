Peace Out: Aerosmith's final tour begins Saturday

After 50 years together, Aerosmith is ready to start their long farewell to the road. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will launch their Peace Out final tour on Saturday, September 2, at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center, featuring special guests The Black Crowes.

“It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT!” the band shared when they announced the tour. “Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”

Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton and Brad Whitford are all on board for the trek, although drummer Joey Kramer is sitting this one out "to focus his full attention on his family and health." The band noted, "Joey's unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed."

And it certainly sounds like Aerosmith is going all out for this one. They shared on Instagram that the tour is their biggest production ever and needs "133 person crew, 22 semi trucks, 158 rigging points, 10 tour busses." It will also consist of "over 600 lights, 67 guitars, 10 basses, 5 scarves and 4 legends of rock."

The tour is Aerosmith’s first full-scale trek since the 2017-18 Aero-Vederci Baby! Tour. In 2019 they debuted their Deuces Are Wild residency, with dates in Las Vegas, Maryland and Massachusetts. It lasted until September 2022, with dates scheduled for December of that year canceled when Tyler went to rehab.

As of now, the Peace Out tour is set to run until January 26 in Montreal, Canada. The tour also includes a very special New Year's Eve show in the band's home city of Boston, Massachusetts. A complete list of dates can be found at aerosmith.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.