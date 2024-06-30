Pearl Jam cancels two more dates on European tour

Pearl Jam has canceled two more shows on their European tour due to health issues.

The affected dates were set to take place Tuesday and Wednesday in Berlin. In a Facebook post Sunday, the "Even Flow" rockers share, "Despite everyone's best efforts, the band has yet to make a full recovery."

"The impacts of this decision are not lost on us," Pearl Jam writes. "We feel deeply that so many people spend their time, money, and emotional energy to get tickets and then to come see the band and it is heart wrenching to have to disappoint you. We also appreciate the many people whose hard work goes into making these shows happen."

"Please trust we never take these decisions lightly and try to do everything possible to show up for you all," the post continues. "We wish a reschedule had been possible for this tour leg and hope to come back to Berlin soon."

Those who purchased tickets will receive a refund at their point of purchase.

Pearl Jam previously canceled their show Saturday in London due to illness; they have not publicly commented on the nature of the illness or which member, or members, it is affecting. However, reviews of Pearl Jam's most recent show, held June 25 in Manchester, England, noted that frontman Eddie Vedder was feeling under the weather.

The next show on Pearl Jam's schedule is set for July 6 in Barcelona. The band is set to launch a U.S. summer tour in August.

