Pearl Jam earns new ﻿'Billboard'﻿ chart feat with "Dark Matter" single

Pearl Jam's new single "Dark Matter" has earned the band a career first.

The track has hit #1 on Billboard's Rock & Alternative Airplay chart, a feat that no other PJ song has achieved before. The ranking, which began in 2009, measures combined airplay across rock- and alternative-formatted radio stations.

"Dark Matter" takes the top spot on Rock & Alternative Airplay in just two chart periods since its release on February 13. The last song to reach #1 on the chart that quickly was Linkin Park's unearthed single "Lost," which also took only two weeks following its premiere in 2023.

While they've never led Rock & Alternative Airplay prior to "Dark Matter," Pearl Jam does have multiple number ones on the dedicated Mainstream Rock Airplay and Alternative Airplay charts – they've conquered the former three times and the latter four times.

"Dark Matter" has also reached the top 10 on both Mainstream Rock Airplay and Alternative Airplay. It's the first PJ tune to reach that high on Alternative Airplay since 2013.

"Dark Matter" is the lead single and title track off Pearl Jam's upcoming 12th studio album, due out April 19. Pearl Jam will launch a North American tour in May.

