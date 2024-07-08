Pearl Jam earns ﻿'Billboard﻿' career first with latest ﻿'Dark Matter'﻿ single

By Josh Johnson

Even after over 30 years, Pearl Jam keeps racking up career firsts.

The band's song "Wreckage," the current single off their new album, Dark Matter, has hit #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. Having already conquered the ranking with the Dark Matter title track, which was also the record's lead single, Pearl Jam has now notched consecutive #1 hits on Mainstream Rock Airplay for the first time.

"Wreckage" gives Pearl Jam a total of five #1 Mainstream Rock Airplay singles. The song "Dark Matter" previously gave PJ the record for the longest gap between #1 hits on the chart, having taken over 26 years since last leading in 1998 with "Given to Fly."

The album Dark Matter, the follow-up to 2020's Gigaton, dropped in April. The band will launch a second leg of their U.S. tour in support of the album in August.

