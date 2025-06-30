Pearl Jam marks anniversary of Roskilde tragedy with live 'Love Boat Captain'

Pearl Jam is marking the 25th anniversary of their tragic Roskilde Festival 2000 set with a live "Love Boat Captain" video.

Nine people died in a crowd crush during the band's performance during the Danish festival. "Love Boat Captain," which appears on PJ's 2002 album, Riot Act, references Roskilde with the lyric, "Lost nine friends we'll never know/ Two years ago today."

In the new live "Love Boat Captain" video, which was recorded at Pearl Jam's 2024 concert at New York City's Madison Square Garden, frontman Eddie Vedder sings, "Lost nine friends we'll never know/ So many years ago today."

You can watch the performance on YouTube.

