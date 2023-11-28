Pearl Jam, Metallica, KISS & more taking part in Fandiem Giving SZN 2023 raffle

EDDIE VEDDER ABC (ABC/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

Artists including Pearl JamMetallica and KISS are taking part in donation platform Fandiem's Giving SZN 2023 raffle.

Among the items and experiences you can enter to win include a poster signed by Eddie Vedder and company, roundtrip travel and tickets to see Metallica in Madrid and a signed set list from KISS' final Hollywood Bowl show.

Others participating include Grateful DeadTame ImpalaBillie EilishFall Out BoyThe National and Jelly Roll. Proceeds will benefit a number of charity organizations chosen by the artists.

"There's real power in the artist and fan connection," says Fandiem's co-founder Jared Heiman. "It's a vital network of good energy and connection that can be harnessed for positive impact in the world. With Fandiem we are all part of something bigger together. This is our rallying cry as we join together this holiday season."

For more info, visit Fandiem.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

