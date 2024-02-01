Pearl Jam previews next album: "I think this is our best work"

Pearl Jam previewed their much-anticipated upcoming album during a private listening event in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Spin reports.

The grunge rockers have long been working on a follow-up to their 2020 effort, Gigaton, with producer Andrew Watt, who also worked on frontman Eddie Vedder's 2022 solo record, Earthling. Both Vedder and Watt attended the listening party, as did PJ members Mike McCready and Jeff Ament.

"No hyperbole — I think this is our best work," Vedder said, according to Spin.

Ament added, "I couldn't be prouder of us as a band."

The title and the release date for the album have yet to be announced.

Pearl Jam is set to play their first show of 2024 at the BottleRock Napa Valley festival in May.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.