Pearl Jam raffling off signed poster to raise money for Hawaii wildfire relief

Pearl Jam is raffling off a signed poster to raise money for those affected by the ongoing wildfires devastating Maui, Hawaii.

The poster is from Eddie Vedder and company's 1998 Hawaii shows. It's autographed by all five current PJ members, along with touring keyboardist Boom Gasper, who was born and has long lived in Hawaii.

The raffle will be run by the platform Fandiem and closes September 3. The more you donate, the more entries you'll receive in the contest.

For more info, visit Fandiem.com.

