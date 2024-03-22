Pearl Jam shares new song "Running" + announces ﻿'Dark Matter﻿' theatrical experience

Monkeywrench Records/Republic Records

By Josh Johnson

Pearl Jam has shared a new song called "Running," a track off the band's upcoming album, Dark Matter.

The previously teased tune finds frontman Eddie Vedder declaring, "We left the f****** water running." You can listen to it now via digital outlets.

"Running" marks the second cut to be released from Dark Matter, following the title track, which currently sits at #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

Dark Matter, the follow-up to 2020's Gigaton, drops April 19. You can hear it bit earlier, though, during the Dark Matter theatrical experience, which will take place in select cinemas around the world on April 16.

"Presented with the best cinematic technology, in Atmos where available, fans at the global cinema event will hear Dark Matter in its entirety twice, before it's available anywhere!" Pearl Jam explains. "First in a dark cinema with just the music playing and then a second time experiencing the record with added visuals on screen during playback. A musical experience set to be unlike any other record premiere event."

For the list of participating theaters and all ticket info, visit PearlJam.com/onenightonly.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

