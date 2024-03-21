Pearl Jam teases new ﻿'Dark Matter'﻿ song

Pearl Jam will soon be sharing another song off their upcoming Dark Matter album.

In a Facebook post published Thursday, March 21, the grunge rockers write, "The next track from Dark Matter arrives at midnight." It's accompanied by a 26-second preview of the tune.

If a Shazam of the clip is to be believed, the song is called "Running," which is one of the Dark Matter tracks with an explicit rating. While it's difficult to decipher all the lyrics given Eddie Vedder's sometimes hard-to-understand annunciation style, we did pick out an f-bomb in the tease.

Dark Matter is due out April 19. The title track, out now, is currently the #1 single on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

Pearl Jam will launch a North American tour in support of Dark Matter in May, though the shows may be relatively shorter than the epic three-hour sets they've played in the past.

"Everyone's almost 60 years old," guitarist Stone Gossard tells Spin. "So if you want us to keep doing this, we can't do it the same way we did over the last 10 years or so. The length is gonna be a little bit shorter in general, but there will still be a lot of variety and we're still going to take chances. We just might do that in different ways."

"It's not going to be a marathon every night, because we just can't do that," he adds. "Ed and [drummer] Matt [Cameron] in particular are physically doing so much on stage."

