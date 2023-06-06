Pearl Jam's "close to the finish line" with next album: "It's gonna be a good one"

Prepare yourself for new Pearl Jam music.

In an interview with Consequence's Kyle Meredith with... podcast, guitarist Stone Gossard shares that the grunge outfit's next album is "getting close to the finish line."

"We're getting closer and closer," Gossard says. "It's gonna be a good one."

The upcoming record continues frontman Eddie Vedder's collaboration with producer Andrew Watt, with whom he worked on his 2022 solo album, Earthling. Watt also played in Vedder's solo live band, and has recently produced records for Ozzy Osbourne and Iggy Pop.

Gossard describes Watt as the "most hardcore Pearl Jam fan you'll ever meet" who can "play all of our songs, and all of Soundgarden's songs back at us — better than we can play them."

"It's been such a joy to make a record with [Watt]," Gossard says. "He's energizing us."

Pearl Jam's most recent album is 2020's Gigaton, which includes the singles "Dance of the Clairvoyants" and "Superblood Wolfmoon."

