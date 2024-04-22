Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder calls out "desperate" Trump with 'Dark Matter' song "Wreckage"

Eddie Vedder's never been one to shy away from his political opinions, and that continues with Pearl Jam's latest album, Dark Matter.

In an interview with the U.K.'s The Sunday Times, Vedder shares that the song "Wreckage" deals with his feelings on former president Donald Trump.

"There is a guy in the United States who is still saying he didn't lose an election, and people are reverberating and amplifying that message as if it is true," Vedder says. "Trump is desperate. I don't think there has ever been a candidate more desperate to win, just to keep himself out of prison and to avoid bankruptcy."

Referring to the various legal cases against Trump, Vedder adds, "It is all on the line, and he's out there playing the victim — at least they're doing this to me, because if not they would be doing it to you — but you haven't falsified your tax records."

"You don't have classified information in your basement," he continues. "So the song is saying, let's not be driven apart by one person, especially not a person without any worthy causes."

Dark Matter is out now. Pearl Jam will launch a U.S. tour in May.

