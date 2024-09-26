Pearl Jam's "Future Days" soundtracks new trailer for ﻿'The Last of Us'﻿ season 2

By Josh Johnson

The 2013 Pearl Jam song "Future Days" soundtracks the new trailer for the upcoming second season of The Last of Us.

"Future Days" is featured prominently in The Last of Us Part II, the sequel to the original video game that inspired the HBO series. In the game, the character Joel performs "Future Days" for Ellie, played in the show by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, respectively.

Frontman Eddie Vedder also performed "Future Days" during the 2020 Game Awards, during which The Last of Us Part II won Game of the Year.

The Last of Us season 2 will premiere in 2025. The trailer premiere arrived on Outbreak Day, the in-universe term for Sept. 26, the day that the fungal infection that turns people into zombies took hold.

