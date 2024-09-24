Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready to play Seattle benefit for the Washington Innocence

By Jill Lances
Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready is set to join rock band Thunderpussy for a special benefit show in Seattle.
The Stand for Innocence concert will take place Oct. 10 at The Showbox, with proceeds benefiting the Washington Innocence Project, a nonprofit that works to free innocent people imprisoned in Washington.

The show is the 10th anniversary of the group's Stand for Innocence fundraising event. Tickets are on sale now.

Up next, McCready and Pearl Jam are set to headline two nights at the Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California, which runs from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29. The band will then head down under for an Australia/New Zealand tour that kicks off with a two-night stand in Auckland, Nov. 8 and Nov. 10. A complete list of dates can be found at pearljam.com.

