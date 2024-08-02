Pete Townshend drops live “After the Fire” video from 1985 Brixton Academy show

Pete Townshend has dropped a new video of a classic live performance.

The Who rocker has shared a video of his performance of "After the Fire," which was shot in 1985 at the Brixton Academy in London. The concert highlighted in the video features Pink Floyd's Dave Gilmour on guitar.

"After the Fire," which was written by Pete, was actually a hit for Who frontman Roger Daltrey, who recorded it for his solo album Under a Raging Moon.

The video comes just one week after Townshend released Pete Townshend Live > In Concert 1985-2001, a 14-CD box set featuring newly remastered versions of his live solo recordings, seven of which have been long out of print.

The set includes Deep End Live at Brixton Academy in London, plus shows recorded at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in 1993, San Francisco's The Filmore in 1996, London's Shepherds Bush Empire in 1998 and the La Jolla Playhouse in La Jolla, California, in 2001. There's also a recording of two nights at London's Sadler's Wells Theatre, the only time Pete ever attempted a full Life House show.

Pete Townshend Live > In Concert 1985-2001 is out now.

