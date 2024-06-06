Pete Townshend solo live recordings to be featured in new box set

Pete Townshend’s solo live performances will be chronicled in a new box set coming this summer.

Pete Townshend Live > In Concert 1985-2001, dropping July 26, will feature newly remastered versions of Pete's live solo recordings, seven of which have been long out of print. The concerts were previously only available through Pete's Eel Pie website.

Shows featured on the release include Deep End Live at Brixton Academy in London recorded in 1985 and featuring Pink Floyd's Dave Gilmour on guitar, plus shows recorded at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in 1993, San Francisco's The Filmore in 1996, London's Shepherds Bush Empire in 1998 and the La Jolla Playhouse in La Jolla, California, in 2001. There's also a recording of two nights at London's Sadler's Wells Theatre, the only time Pete ever attempted a full Life House show.

Pete Townshend Live > In Concert 1985-2001 will be released digitally and as a 14-CD box set, with all the music newly remastered by Jon Astley. It's the first time all these live albums have been available in one place. The set includes new art by Townshend collaborator Richard Evans, along with a 28-page hard cover book with a foreword by Pete and notes by Who archivist Matt Kent, along with rare photos and memorabilia.

Pete Townshend Live > In Concert 1985-2001 is available for preorder now.

