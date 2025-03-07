Peter Frampton, Michael McDonald & more rock at 9th annual Love Rocks NYC concert

Peter Frampton and Michael McDonald attend the ninth annual LOVE ROCKS NYC benefit concert For God's Love We Deliver/Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/photographer Dimitrios Kambouris

The ninth annual Love Rocks NYC concert took place at New York's Beacon Theatre Thursday, raising $4 million for the nonprofit God’s Love We Deliver, which delivers meals to people who are too sick to prepare them themselves.

The concert featured an A-list lineup of talent, including Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Peter Frampton and Michael McDonald.

According to setlist.fm, McDonald performed The Doobie Brothers tracks "What a Fool Believes," which he wrote with Kenny Loggins, and "Takin' It to the Streets."

McDonald also joined the legendary Mavis Staples, a five-time Love Rocks performer, for a performance of "I'll Take You There."

Frampton treated the crowd to his iconic tune "Do You Feel Like We Do" and also performed a cover of "Georgia (On My Mind)." He was then joined by Phish's Trey Anastasio and 18-year-old guitarist Grace Bowers for a cover of George Harrison's "My Guitar Gently Weeps."

Cher performed a trio of tunes at the concert: a cover of Marc Cohn's "Walking in Memphis," "(This Is) A Song for the Lonely" and her classic "Believe." Eurythmics' Dave Stewart teamed with singer Vanessa Amorosi to perform Eurythmics classics "Here Comes the Rain Again" and "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)."

The evening, hosted by comedians Alex Edelman, Amy Schumer, Susie Essman and Tracy Morgan, also featured performances by Beck, Anastasio, Alicia Keys, The Struts' Luke Spiller, punk rocker Jesse Malin, Black Pumas' Eric Burton and more, with the whole lineup coming out at the end for an all-star encore of Stevie Wonder's "Higher Ground."

The Love Rocks concert launched in 2017 and has now raised more than $50 million, enough to fund 5 million meals for New Yorkers in need.

