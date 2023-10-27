Peter Frampton to perform at Artist For Action To Prevent Gun Violence concert in New York

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

By Jill Lances

Peter Frampton is set to perform at an upcoming concert put on by the Artist For Action To Prevent Gun Violence coalition.

The benefit concert, taking place December 7 at NYU Skirball in Manhattan, celebrates the launch of the documentary A Father's Promise, which is about how musician Mark Barden co-founded Sandy Hook Promise after losing his son Daniel in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, and how he rediscovered his passion for music.

Described as a "one-of-a-kind docu-concert," the event, which is being filmed, will raise money for Sandy Hook Promise.

Other artists on the bill include Sheryl Crow, who produced A Father's Promise, former New York Yankee Bernie Williams, Barden and Jimmy Vivino of The Promise BandRozzi, The DumesThe Alternate Routes, Jen Chapin and Aztec Two-Step 2.0.

Tickets are on sale now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

