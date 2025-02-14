Peter Frampton featured on jazz cover of ‘Baby, I Love Your Way’

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Peter Frampton is featured on a new cover of his classic hit "Baby, I Love Your Way."

Jazz artist Deborah Silver has released the new take on the song just in time for Valentine's Day. The cover features guitar contributions from Frampton, with Silver backed by the Count Basie Orchestra.

"I hope you enjoy our tribute to Peter's iconic hit with someone you love," Silver shared on Instagram.

The song is now available via digital outlets.

"Baby, I Love Your Way" was a single on the guitar great's fourth studio album, 1975's Frampton, but became a huge hit after a live version was released from his 1976 multi-Platinum album Frampton Comes Alive!. The live release peaked at #12 on the Billboard Hot 100.

