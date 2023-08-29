Peter Frampton announces fall Never Say Never tour dates

Peter Frampton will spend some of his fall on the road.

The rocker just announced eight new dates for his 2023 Never Say Never tour. The new shows kick off November 9 in Louisville, Kentucky, hitting cities in Mississippi, Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama before wrapping November 22 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

"I am going to be continuing the tour in November," Frampton shared on Instagram. "I'm just a glutton for enjoyment and hope you can come see us!"

In 2019, Frampton launched what he said would be his final tour ever, after being diagnosed with a degenerative muscular disease that would eventually stop him from playing guitar. But he changed his mind and launched the Never Say Never tour in June.

“I’m very pleased to let you know that I am feeling strong and my fingers are still roaming the fretboard,” he said when announcing the initial dates. “Every note I play now has more meaning and soul. I love playing live and this fighter wants to stay in the ring for as long as he can.”

A complete list of Never Say Never tour dates and ticket information can be found at frampton.com.

