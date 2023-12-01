Peter Frampton announces 2024 Never Say Never Tour

Peter Frampton has announced a new set of 2024 tour dates.

The rocker just revealed new 2024 dates for his Never Say Never Tour, telling fans, "I don't want to give up my passion and will play as long as I physically can."

The new trek kicks off March 3 in Greensboro, North Carolina, and includes a night at Los Angeles' Greek Theatre on April 13, before wrapping April 14 in San Diego, California. A complete list of dates can be found at frampton.com.

A ticket presale kicks off Monday, December 4, at 10 a.m. local time, with the general onsale happening Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m. local time.

The new dates are likely a welcome surprise for Frampton fans who thought they may never see him on tour again. In 2019, he launched what he said would be his final tour ever, after being diagnosed with a degenerative muscular disease that would eventually stop him from playing guitar. But, he changed his mind and launched the Never Say Never Tour in June.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.