Peter Frampton cancels Virginia show due to “unforeseen circumstances”

Peter Frampton has canceled his Tuesday show at Virginia Credit Union Live in Richmond, Virginia.

A post on the soon-to-be Rock & Roll Hall of Famer's Instagram blames the cancellation on "unforeseen circumstances," adding, "We apologize for the inconvenience. Refunds will be available at point of purchase."

The show was part of Frampton's Positively Thankful Tour, which kicked off Sept. 8 in South Carolina. The next show is scheduled for Thursday in Philadelphia, with the tour wrapping Sept. 23 in Northfield, Ohio. A complete list of dates can be found at Frampton.com.

Following the tour, Frampton will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Oct. 19 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. The ceremony will stream live on Disney+, followed by a special airing on ABC at a later date.

