Peter Frampton to receive annual Spirit Award from Les Paul Foundation

If you Google "Peter Frampton," it's likely you'll find a photo of him playing a Gibson Les Paul guitar. Which is why it's fitting that the newly minted Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee will receive the annual Spirit Award from the Les Paul Foundation.

The Spirit Award is given to people who "exemplify the spirit of the late great [guitar pioneer] Les Paul through innovation, engineering, technology and/or music." Frampton will receive the honor June 9, which would have been Les Paul's 109th birthday, at Gibson Garage Nashville. A grant from the foundation will also be made to the charity of Frampton's choice in his name.

"I cannot think of anyone more fitting to be honored with this year's Les Paul Spirit Award than Peter Frampton," said Michael Braunstein, executive director of The Les Paul Foundation, in a statement. "Not only is he an extraordinary talent who has given us an amazing array of extraordinary music, but he is an innovator who understands music, technologies, and the spirit of Les Paul. ... If Les were still alive today, I have absolutely no doubt that he and Peter would be experimenting together at Les' house."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.