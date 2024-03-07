Peter Gabriel to appear in documentary 'Resynator' premiering at SXSW

Peter Gabriel is set to appear in a new documentary, Resynator, which is set to premiere at SXSW.
Tavel tells Variety that she reached out to several musicians, including Jon Anderson and Fred Armisen, to talk about the synthesizer, telling Variety, "I'm so grateful that so many musicians were interested and down to experiment. Everyone's experiences were unique and helped me gain insight into the Resynator's capabilities."
A trailer for the film shows Gabriel telling Alison that he remembers playing the instrument. It also features Armisen, Gotye, Foo Fighters keyboardist Rami Jaffee and others.
Resynator is set to premiere at South by Southwest on March 10.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.