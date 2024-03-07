Peter Gabriel to appear in documentary 'Resynator' premiering at SXSW

Scott Legato/Getty Images

By Jill Lances

Peter Gabriel is set to appear in a new documentary, Resynator, which is set to premiere at SXSW.

The film has director Alison Tavel trying to learn about her late father, Don Tavel, through the synthesizer prototype he created, the Resynator.

Tavel tells Variety that she reached out to several musicians, including Jon Anderson and Fred Armisen, to talk about the synthesizer, telling Variety, "I'm so grateful that so many musicians were interested and down to experiment. Everyone's experiences were unique and helped me gain insight into the Resynator's capabilities."

But she felt it was particularly important to get Gabriel in the flick.
“After discovering a decades-old letter from his team ordering three Resynators for his synth distribution company, I knew I had to try to make contact, and it worked,” she says. “He remembered the Resynator from the ’80s and was gracious enough to meet with me about it all.”

A trailer for the film shows Gabriel telling Alison that he remembers playing the instrument. It also features Armisen, Gotye, Foo Fighters keyboardist Rami Jaffee and others.

Resynator is set to premiere at South by Southwest on March 10.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

