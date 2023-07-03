Peter Gabriel drops new 'i/o' track “So Much”

July's full moon has brought us yet another new song from Peter Gabriel. "So Much" is the seventh single he's released from his upcoming album i/o, which so far does not have a release date.

“’So Much' is about mortality, getting old, all the bright, cheerful subjects, but I think when you get to my sort of age, you either run away from mortality or you jump into it and try and live life to the full and that always seems to make a lot more sense to me,” Gabriel shares. “The countries that seem most alive are those that have death as part of their culture.”

As he's done with all the other songs he's released from i/o, Gabriel plans to release several different remixes of the song. The first one released is the Dark-Side Mix by Tchad Blake. It will be followed later this month by Mark 'Spike' Stent's Bright-Side Mix and Hans-Martin Buff's Atmos mix (In-Side Mix).

Gabriel recently wrapped the U.K./European leg of his i/o tour. He'll be bringing it to North America starting September 8 in Quebec City, Canada. A complete list of dates can be found at petergabriel.com.

