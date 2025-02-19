Phil Collins won’t be making any more new music: ‘I’m not hungry for it anymore’

Phil Collins fans holding out hope he has more music in him are going to be disappointed. In a new interview with Mojo, Collins reveals that he has no plans to make music again.

“I keep thinking I should go downstairs to the studio and see what happens,” Collins tells the mag. “But I’m not hungry for it anymore.”

His health is also keeping him from recording again, with Collins noting, "The thing is, I've been sick, I mean very sick."

Although he didn't go into specifics with the magazine regarding his health, the 74-year-old Collins has been dealing with health issues since 2007, including neck problems during Genesis' tour that year, which required surgery. In 2014 he revealed that an undisclosed nerve issue left him unable to play drums again.

Due to his declining mobility, Collins performed seated during Genesis' 2022 The Last Domino farewell tour, with his son Nic taking over behind the drum kit.

It's been over 20 years since Collins released any new music. His last solo album of new material, Testify, came out in 2002, and he followed that with a Motown covers album, Going Back, which came out in 2010.

