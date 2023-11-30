Phish headlining residency at Las Vegas Sphere

Following U2's opening residency, Phish will be the next band to take over the Las Vegas Sphere.

The jam band will play four shows at the immersive venue, which boasts a 160,000 square foot LED display, taking place April 18-21. Each performance will feature completely different set lists and visuals.

"From the moment we first heard about Sphere and its potential, we've been dreaming up ways to bring our show to this breathtaking canvas," says frontman Trey Anastasio. "We're thrilled to present this completely unique experience to Phish fans."

You can request tickets now through Monday, December 11, at noon ET via Tickets.Phish.com. Remaining tickets will go on sale Friday, December 15.

U2 launched their Sphere residency in September. They currently have dates scheduled into February.

