Pinball Wizard: Elton John inspires new pinball machines

By Jill Lances

Elton John played The Pinball Wizard in the 1975 movie of The Who's Tommy and now, almost 50 years later, he's the inspiration for a new line of pinball machines.

Elton John Pinballfrom Jersey Jack Pinball, gives fan a front row experience of a live Elton concert, complete with plenty of callbacks to Elton's career. The machines, developed with Elton's input, include 16 full-length Elton tracks, including "Rocketman," "Tiny Dancer" and "Benny and the Jets."

Each game features footage from Elton’s career, with additions like a piano-playing interactive Elton sculpture, a "Tiny Dancer" sculpture, "Rocketman" ball launcher and more. They come with over 1,000 interactive LED lights, plus LCD displays, animation and more. There's even a "Superstar" topper, with dual 10-inch LCD screens and an interactive laser light show.

Elton John Pinball machines are available to purchase now, but they don't come cheap. They range in price from $12,000 to $15,000, not including shipping.

