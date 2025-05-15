'Pink Floyd at Pompeii: MCMLXXII' soundtrack lands on multiple U.S. charts

After debuting at #1 on the U.K. Albums chart, the soundtrack to Pink Floyd's rereleased concert movie Pink Floyd at Pompeii: MCMLXXII has landed on the U.S. charts as well.

The soundtrack was the first full-length live recording of the concert. According to Billboard, it has debuted at #3 on the Top Album Sales chart, moving over 20,000 copies, the biggest sales week for Pink Floyd in over a decade.

The album also landed in the top 10 on several other charts, including the Vinyl Albums chart, where it's at #2 after selling 12,500 vinyl copies. It also lands at #2 on the Top Rock Albums chart, #3 on the Top Rock Alternate Albums chart and at #1 on the Indie Store Albums Sales chart.

As for the all-genre Billboard 200, the album is at #28, making it the 15th top-40 album of Pink Floyd's career and the 30th to land on the Billboard 200.

Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII is a film of the band's October 1971 performance at the ancient Roman amphitheater in Italy, which was the first live concert ever to take place at the site. A remastered version of the movie was released in theaters in April.

