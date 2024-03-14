Pink Floyd to reissue 'Animals' in Dolby Atmos for the first time

Pink Floyd is set to reissue their classic album Animals in Dolby Atmos for the first time.

Animals 2018 Remix – Dolby Atmos will be released on Blu-ray and digital platforms on May 17. The Blu-ray includes the 1977 original stereo mix along with high resolution stereo and 5.1 mixes of the album.

According to the press release, with the new mix, “listeners will feel like they are inside the song as music moves around and above them.”

The album’s iconic cover of a floating pig between two chimneys of the Battersea Power Station, conceived by Roger Waters and designed by Storm Thorgerson, has been reimagined for the new release. The new take, created by Thorgerson’s Hipgnosis partner Aubrey ‘Po’ Powell and Peter Curzon from StormStudios, still features the pig and the power station but has been modernized with various light projections.

Released in January 1977, Animals was the 10th studio album by Pink Floyd. It peaked at #3 in the U.S. and went on to be certified four-times Platinum by the RIAA.

Animals 2018 Remix – Dolby Atmos is available for preorder now.

