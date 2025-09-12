Pink Floyd to release 'Wish You Were Here 50', celebrating iconic album’s 50th anniversary

Pink Floyd is celebrating the 50th anniversary of their ninth studio album, Wish You Were Here, by reissuing the album with a whole host of bonus material.

Wish You Were Here 50 will be released in a variety of formats, including a digital release that features the original album mixed in Dolby Atmos. It will include 25 bonus tracks, with nine studio rarities, including six tracks that have never been released before.

The bonus material also includes 16 live bootleg recordings from a concert at the Los Angeles Sports Arena on April 26, 1975, which are getting their first-ever official release. The audio has been restored and remastered by producer Steven Wilson.

Wish You Were Here 50 will also be released as a three-LP or two-CD set, with the original album and the rarities; a Blu-ray with Dolby Atmos and 5.1 Surround mixes of the album; three concert films from the band's 1975 tour; and a short film by famed art designer and Hipgnosis co-founder Storm Thorgerson.

And there will be a deluxe box set that includes all the material on the two-CD or three-LP editions (in clear vinyl), as well as the Blu-ray, an additional clear vinyl LP with a 1974 Live at Wembley concert, a replica Japanese 7-inch single of “Have A Cigar”/”Welcome to the Machine,” a hard cover book and more.

As a preview of the bonus material on Wish You Were Here 50, Pink Floyd has released "The Machine Song," a previously unheard demo of what would go on to become the album's track "Welcome to the Machine."

All formats will be released Dec. 12 and are available for preorder now.

