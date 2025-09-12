Pink Floyd to release 'Wish You Were Here 50', celebrating iconic album’s 50th anniversary

Pink Floyd is celebrating the 50th anniversary of their ninth studio album, Wish You Were Here, by reissuing the album with a whole host of bonus material.
Wish You Were Here 50 will be released in a variety of formats, including a digital release that features the original album mixed in Dolby Atmos. It will include 25 bonus tracks, with nine studio rarities, including six tracks that have never been released before.
Wish You Were Here 50 will also be released as a three-LP or two-CD set, with the original album and the rarities; a Blu-ray with Dolby Atmos and 5.1 Surround mixes of the album; three concert films from the band's 1975 tour; and a short film by famed art designer and Hipgnosis co-founder Storm Thorgerson.
As a preview of the bonus material on Wish You Were Here 50, Pink Floyd has released "The Machine Song," a previously unheard demo of what would go on to become the album's track "Welcome to the Machine."
All formats will be released Dec. 12 and are available for preorder now.
