Pink Floyd releasing 'The Dark Side of the Moon Collector’s Edition' on clear vinyl

Pink Floyd is releasing yet another version of The Dark Side of the Moon.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just announced a 50th anniversary The Dark Side of the Moon Collector's Edition, featuring the 2023 remastered version of the iconic album on crystal clear vinyl.

The two-LP, 180 gram set will feature UV artwork printing on the non-groove side of the LP, the first time they’ve used the UV printing process on vinyl. The artwork is of the iconic prism spectrum from the album's cover, which can be seen through the playable side.

The Dark Side of the Moon Collector's Edition will be released April 16. It is available for preorder now.

Pink Floyd released The Dark Side of the Moon on March 1, 1973. It has gone on to be the band's most commercially successful album, having been certified 15-times Platinum. In 2012, it was selected for preservation in the National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress.

In 2023, in honor of the album's 50th anniversary, Pink Floyd released a remastered version of the album along with an extensive box set that featured, among other things, a classic concert, The Dark Side of the Moon -- Live at Wembley Empire Pool, London, 1974.

