Pink Floyd releasing special edition of 'Atom Heart Mother' + Japanese festival footage

Sony Music

By Jill Lances

Pink Floyd is revisiting their fifth studio album, 1970's Atom Heart Mother, with a special edition reissue.

Originally released in Japan in 2021, the reissue will include the album on CD and a Blu-ray featuring live footage of “Atom Heart Mother (Suite)" performed at Japan's Hakone Aphrodite festival in August 1971.

The performance, which was part of The Early Years box set, is the only existing footage of Pink Floyd's performance at the festival. Fifty years later, the original footage was found in a fan's garage and has now been restored and remastered. The Blu-ray also includes a behind-the-scenes documentary with footage from the band's Japanese adventures leading to the festival.

Additionally, the reissue comes with a photo book containing never-before-seen pics as well as reproductions of a poster, ticket and more from the 1971 concert.

The Hakone Aphrodite festival, which took place August 6 and 7, 1971, was Floyd’s first concert in Japan. It featured several international artists, with Floyd as the headliner.

Atom Heart Mother – Special Edition is set to drop December 8. It is available for preorder now.

