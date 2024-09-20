Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour appears on Body Count’s cover of “Comfortably Numb”

Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour has contributed guitar to a new take of the band’s classic tune “Comfortably Numb,” from Ice T’s heavy metal group Body Count.

“Body Count's version of 'Comfortably Numb' is quite radical, but the words really struck me,” Gilmour shares. “It astonishes me that a tune I wrote almost 50 years ago is back with this great new approach. They've made it relevant again.”

He adds, “The initial contact from Ice T was for permission to use the song, but I thought I might offer to play on it as well. I like the new lyrics, they're talking about the world we’re living in now, which is quite scary.”

Ice T adds, “For me 'Comfortably Numb' is an introspective song—it's me acknowledging that I'm older now. I'm telling the younger generation, you've got two choices: you can keep the fire burning or you can give up.”

"Comfortably Numb" is available now via digital outlets. The song will appear on Body County's new album, Merciless, which drops Nov. 22.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

