Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour announces first U.S. shows in eight years

Matthew Eisman/Getty Images

By Jill Lances
Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour is bringing his live show to the U.S. for the first time in eight years.

The rocker has just announced four North American tour dates for his Luck and Strange tour: October 29 and 30 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, and November 4 and 5 at New York's Madison Square Garden. These will be Gilmour's only North American concert appearances.

A presale for tickets will begin Wednesday, May 15, at 10 a.m., and fans need to sign up at davidgilmour.com to gain access. Tickets then go on sale to the general public starting Friday, May 17.

Gilmour previously announced dates in Rome and London. He'll play Rome’s Circo Massimo September 27, 28 and 29 and October 1, 2 and 3, and London's Royal Albert Hall October 9, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 15.

The tour is in support of Gilmour's new solo album, Luck and Strange, which drops September 6. It is his first album of new material in nine years.

Luck and Strange is available for preorder now.

