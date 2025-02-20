A pirate's life for Oz? Sharon Osbourne kept Ozzy from auditioning for '﻿Pirates of the Caribbean'

You best start believing in ghost stories, Mr. Osbourne, you were almost in one!

Sharon Osbourne has revealed that she kept Ozzy from auditioning for a Pirates of the Caribbean movie.

Speaking to Billy Corgan on the Smashing Pumpkins frontman's The Magnificent Others podcast, Sharon calls the decision the "biggest mistake I've ever made with Ozzy."

"He got offered to go and read for Pirates of the Caribbean," Sharon shares. "I said no."

Of course, not only did Pirates become a multi-billion-dollar franchise, it also featured roles played by rock stars including Keith Richards and Paul McCartney.

"Wouldn't [Ozzy] have been perfect?" Sharon laughs.

While you won't see Ozzy in any Pirates of the Caribbean movies, you can see him play his and Black Sabbath's final show during the metal legends' big reunion/farewell tour, taking place July 5 in Birmingham, England.

