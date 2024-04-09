The pleasure is to play: New Lemmy action figure announced

Rockstar Energy Mayhem Festival - Mountain View, CA Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

The company Super7 is paying tribute to Lemmy Kilmister with a new action figure modeled after the late Motörhead frontman.

Standing 7 inches tall, the figure recreates Lemmy's look from Motörhead's 1981 European tour, right down to his signature mutton chops. It comes with three interchangeable heads, each featuring a different expression, as well as accessories including a small plastic bass, microphone stand and whiskey bottle.

Preorders are open now via Super7.com.

Super7 has previously released action figures inspired by Ghost, Beastie Boys, Mötley Crüe and Ronnie James Dio.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!