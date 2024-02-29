Poll finds Brits wish they could play Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” on piano

The U.K. Express reports that a poll of 2,000 Brits, conducted by Trinity College London, finds that 53% of them wish they had learned how to play piano, with 32% of those folks picking Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" as the tune they wish they knew how to play.
The almost six-minute "Bohemian Rhapsody" was the lead single off Queen's 1975 album, A Night at the Opera, and went on to sell over 6 million copies worldwide. The track reached 2 billion streams on Spotify in December 2022.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.