Porno for Pyros schedules first tour in 25 years

By Josh Johnson

Porno for Pyros is launching a tour for the first time in 25 years.

The outing, dubbed the Horns, Thorns en Halos tour, will celebrate the Perry Farrell-led band's 30th anniversary. It runs from October 8 in Wheatland, California, and concludes November 20 in Austin, Texas.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 14, at 10 a.m. local time; a presale begins Wednesday, July 12. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit LiveNation.com.

Porno for Pyros consists of Jane's Addiction members Farrell and Stephen Perkins alongside guitarist Peter DiStefano and bassist Martyn LeNoble. Aside from a couple one-off performances, the group had been on hiatus since 1998 before the original lineup reunited in 2022.

Along with the tour, new Porno for Pyros music is expected to drop later this year.

