Pretenders added to the Isle of Wight Festival

Pretenders have been added to the lineup of the U.K.'s Isle of Wight Festival, happening June 20-23 at Seaclose Park in Newport on the Isle of Wight.

Chrissie Hynde and the band are set to headline the Big Top stage, joining a lineup that includes headliners Green Day, Pet Shop Boys and The Prodigy, along with Simple Minds, Crowded House, Johnny Marr and more.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now. More information on Isle of Wight and the complete lineup can be found at isleofwightfestival.com.

The festival is the latest overseas date Pretenders have added to their schedule. They are set to kick off a U.K. tour in Gateshead, England, on February 24 and will kick off a European tour on March 9 in Stockholm, Sweden. A complete list of dates can be found at thepretenders.com.

