Pretenders announce intimate US club tour

Matthew Baker/Getty Images

By Jill Lances

Pretenders are set to open for Guns N' Roses on their stadium tour this summer, but if you'd rather see them in a smaller venue, you're in luck.

The band just announced a short set of intimate club dates that kick off August 16 at New York’s Bowery Ballroom. They’ll also play club shows in Nashville; Asbury Park, New Jersey; Washington, D.C.; Detroit; Minneapolis; Los Angeles and Pioneertown, California, before wrapping the run in San Francisco on October 6.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, July 21, at 10 a.m. local time.

The new tour dates come as the Pretenders get ready to release their new studio album, Relentless, on September 15. Their tour with Guns N' Roses kicks off August 11 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. A complete list of all Pretenders tour dates can be found at thepretenders.com.

