Pretenders announce surprise Glastonbury appearance

Harry Herd/Redferns

By Jill Lances

The U.K. Glastonbury Festival's already huge lineup just got a little bigger. The Pretenders announced they will be performing at the fest, which takes place June 23-25.

The band made the surprise announcement on Instagram, sharing video from the festival grounds, along with a program that shows they'll be playing The Park Stage at 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 24. They post says they'll be bringing along some "special friends."

"It's always been there for most of our lifetimes," frontwoman Chrissie Hynde shared about the concert. "There has never been a festival like it anywhere else."

The surprise appearance comes ahead of Pretenders joining Guns N' Roses' U.K. tour as special guests. (GNR just happens to be headlining Glastonbury on June 24). The tour kicks off June 27 in Glasgow, Scotland. A complete list of dates can be found at thepretenders.com.

