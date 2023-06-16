Pretenders drop 'Relentless' track, “I Think About You Daily,” featuring Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood

Parlophone

By Jill Lances

Pretenders have released the second single off their upcoming album, Relentless.

The latest is the album's closing track, "I Think About You Daily," which features Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood, who provided the string arrangement and conducted the 12 Ensemble on the song.

"I met Jonny a couple of times and we're obviously big fans of him because he's done some incredible music over the years," Chrissie Hynde shares, noting she was "thrilled and very surprised" when he said he wanted to do something together.

Relentless, which is now dropping September 15 due to production delays, is the follow-up to 2020's Hate for Sale. It's the second consecutive album where Hynde and Pretenders guitarist James Walbourne collaborated on all the songwriting.

Relentless is available for preorder now.

