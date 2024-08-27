Previously unseen footage from David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust tour released

Previously unseen footage of David Bowie has just been released to help promote the upcoming Dolby Atmos release of The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars.

The footage, shot by late Bowie collaborator and photographer Mick Rock, is taken from the 1972/1973 U.K. Ziggy Stardust tour and has Bowie performing the album's classic track "Starman."

The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars' first ever Dolby Atmos release is coming to streaming services and Blu-ray audio on Sept. 6. The release features four iterations of the album: the 2024 Dolby Atmos mix, 2024 Stereo and two different versions of the original 1972 Stereo Mix – 2012 remaster.

"(Bowie) was so theatrical I think being able to put him into an immersive place makes this a really good choice for an Atmos mix," Ken Scott, who co-produced Ziggy Stardust, shares. "My whole philosophy with this has been to make it more like a live experience. Hopefully it just feels as if you're in the theatre with this amazing show going on."

The new Ziggy Stardust Dolby Atmos Blu-ray is available for preorder now.

