Producer Andrew Watt on the funny thing Mick Jagger does while recording

Mick Jagger has a very unique way of recording music, according Andrew Watt. He produced The Rolling Stones' last album, 2023's Hackney Diamonds.
Watt tells People that the more Jagger sings, the more clothes come off.
And Watt is apparently good at that job. Hackney Diamonds went on earn The Stones a Grammy for best rock album. Plus, Watt has already confirmed that he's working with the band on their next release.
In a September interview with Rolling Stone he said, "I've said it before, but it's like working for Batman. When the tongue is up in the air, you just go. ... I can say we did some recording together, but that's all I can say."
