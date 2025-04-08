Producer holds out hope for Aerosmith’s return: ‘If Steven can sing, believe me, he’ll want to be out there'

Aerosmith announced their retirement from touring back in August due to frontman Steven Tyler's vocal issues, but one of their producers isn't writing them off just yet.

In an interview with the New York Post, Jack Douglas, who produced several of the band's albums, including Toys in the Attic, says he hopes to see the band return one day.

“I don’t know, I hear rumors,” he says. “But I’m sure that they would love to, you know?”

Douglas says that despite the retirement, guitarist Joe Perry "is gonna keep rocking." He notes that bassist Tom Hamilton's already got a new band, Close Enemies, sharing, "I mean, these guys want to keep playing."

Of course, an Aerosmith return would all depend on Tyler getting his voice back.

“There is no Aerosmith without Steven,” Douglas says. “So if Steven can sing, believe me, he’ll want to be out there.”

Meanwhile, Aerosmith marked the 50th anniversary of Toys in the Attic on social media, sharing a video featuring performance clips of various songs from the album, including the title track, "Walk This Way" and "Sweet Emotion."

