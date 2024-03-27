"Proud" father Rod Stewart and his two youngest kids salute his hockey champ son

Rod Stewart has had eight children with five women, but unlike many rock stars of his generation, he's got a relationship with all of them, and the majority of them have a relationship with each other, too.

In a new Instagram post, Rod is seen posing with his son Liam, 29, whose mother is his ex-wife Rachel Hunter. Also in the photo are Rod's two sons with his current wife, Penny Lancaster: Alastair, 18, and Aiden, 13.

"Proud as a Father could possibly be," the caption reads. He then goes on to offer congratulations to the Milton Keynes Lightning for winning England's National Ice Hockey League Cup. Liam is a forward for the Lightning; he's been with the team since 2019.

In addition to Alastair, Aiden and Liam, Rod is also the father of Sean, 43, and Kimberly, 44, with ex-wife Alana Stewart; daughter Ruby, 36, with ex-girlfriend Kelly Emberg; Liam's sister Renee, 31; and Sarah, 59. When Rod was 18, he and his then-girlfriend Susannah Boffey put Sarah up for adoption, but he later reconnected with her when she was an adult.

Rod's latest album, Swing Fever, recently hit #1 in his native U.K. He's touring Europe starting in May, and in July, he'll return to the U.S. for the final dates of his residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

